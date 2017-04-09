Close clash shows Gympie Cats belong

AUSTRALIAN RULES: The Gympie Cats have shown they belong in the extended Wide Bay conference going down to a class Hervey Bay Bombers outfit 67-72 at the weekend.

Playing in untested waters, the Cats were strong from the first bounce, giving nothing to their more fancied rivals.

"I'm stoked,” Cats coach Glenn Warren said after the game.

"We got the jump on them in the first quarter.

"It was pretty much a tussle all the way to the end.

"A couple of blokes (players) pulled out (pre-game) so we only had two on the bench.

"Where the boys are at, especially with no trial games or hit outs, I am super excited for the year,” he said.

Untried at the higher level, and losing their original coach pre-season, should have given the Gympie side every excuse under the sun to put in a poor performance.

However, Warren said he was not surprised by his team's solid showing.

"Hervey Bay have been a great side for a lot of years, and I thought things could have really blown out when they came back and kicked a couple of goals on us.

"But I am more than happy.

"They (Hervey Bay) have always been a six to 10 goal better side than us.

"In hindsight when you look at that score, those six to 10 goals are gone.”

In other Australian rules, news the Cats are busy preparing for the first game of the new look Women's competition which kicks off in Gympie On April 29 at Cats oval, Six Mile.