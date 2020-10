Three patients have been taken to hospital after a near-drowning on a Coast beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a male in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were two of the patients transported by paramedics at 10:34am.

The near-drowning incident occurred off Pacific Boulevard in Buddina.

The age and gender of the third patient is unknown.

All three patients were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.