Fire gutted a garage at Tin Can Bay last night, threatening nearby homes.
Breaking

CLOSE CALL: Midnight blaze threatens family, destroys garage

Frances Klein
by
12th Jun 2018 8:03 AM

FIREFIGHTERS fought for more than four hours to save several houses on a quiet Tin Can Bay street last night when a midnight blaze ripped through a garage.

The two-bay Colourbond shed on Marlin Way burnt to the ground, just metres from a timber house where a family slept before being woken by a passing motorist.

Gympie station officer Cameron Nicol said the fire, which was well ablaze when his crew arrived at the scene, was a significant threat to surrounding houses.

 

Fire gutted a garage at Tin Can Bay last night, threatening nearby homes.
"The crews worked tirelessly to save the neighbouring properties," he said.

"One neighbouring property suffered a small amount of fire damage."

He said there were reports of explosions prior to their arrival, and gas cylinders and other damaged fuel storage was found at the scene.

 

Fire gutted a garage at Tin Can Bay last night, threatening nearby homes.
There were a total of 10 firefighters on the scene, including permanent and auxiliary crews from Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

The fire will be investigated today to determine a cause, Officer Nicol said.

More on this story to come.

gympie fire house fire midnight shed fire tin can bay
Gympie Times

