Emergency crews were called to a fire at Southside.

FIREFIGHTERS have kept a Southside unit from suffering serious damage after the kitchen caught alight this afternoon.

According to a Queensland Fire Services media spokesman, fire trucks were called to the Gympie View Dr residence at 4.24pm.

Station Officer Cameron Richards said they arrived to find a fire in the kitchen of the unit.

The fire, reportedly in one of the bedrooms, was under control within 15 minutes.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said nobody was hurt in the incident.