Clock ticking on Gympie council's plan to fix roads

A call for Gympie's roads to be independently reviewed has split council.

A call for Gympie's roads to be independently reviewed has split council. Renee Pilcher

FRUSTRATIONS over the region's road conditions rolled into Gympie Regional Council this week, with councillors split on the idea of calling in an independent assessor.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon at Wednesday's meeting asked for the assessment to be carried out on all of the council's rural gravel roads and their own maintenance operations.

"We need someone to look... and say what the actual condition of these roads are,” he said.

"The community perception of our gravel roads is they're not that good. We need a way to say they (roads) are ok or not.”

Cr Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

However, council staff said in their report the the motion was similar to one raised by Cr Dan Stewart last December.

Cr Stewart had asked for a collaborative approach among councillors, infrastructure staff and the community over a 12-month period to assess the efforts.

This new motion conflicted with that one, they said, and Cr Smerdon's questions were all "readily responded to” in that successful motion.

The report noted that if staff had been asked before the motion made, they could have advised the council's maintenance standards are "at minimum” based on Transport and Main Roads criteria.

Gympie Times reporter Scott Kovacevic measuring a pot hole on one of Gympie's roads. Jacob Carson

Cr Glen Hartwig did not think these standards met community expectations, though.

He said he had had residents told by the council their road was "fair” show up on his doorstep with a rock and a sump asking "whose going to pay for this?”.

The motion was then amended by Cr Bob Fredman, who asked for it to includes "all types” of the region's roads and a timeframe be set for the assessor to report back. He said it should complement Cr Stewart's December motion.

Cr Bob Fredman. Renee Albrecht

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch argued against the idea, pointing out councillors had backed Cr Stewart's motion and a new roads manager was hired only last week. "We should give him the time and respect to improve it,” Cr Leitch said.

He argued the councillors should give him 12 months to implement change, and then revisit an independent assessment if everyone was still unhappy.

Councillors should also ensure ratepayers know to "report road issues through CRM (Customer Request Management) and not Facebook”.

Cr Daryl Dodt asked how much this assessment would cost the council. After infrastructure services director Dimitri Scordalides advised it was in the $100,000-$200,000 ballpark, Cr Dodt asked if it the motion could lay on the table until more accurate details were available.

Cr Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

Mayor Mick Curran agreed, noting that Council's independent assessment resulted in more costs to the ratepayer, and Cr Mark McDonald said he did not want the council to redirect funding carelessly.

"I'm really concerned we're going to throw money away... when it could be spent on those roads,” Cr McDonald said.

The motion was left for future debate with the support of Crs Curran, Dodt, Stewart, Gear and McDonald.