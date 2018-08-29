Menu
MILLIONAIRE INTEREST: Clive Palmer showed an interest in the Gympie Pines golf course.
News

Clive Palmer eyes off Gympie golf course

by Chris Herde and Phil Bartsch
29th Aug 2018 11:00 AM
STILL on golf, born-again billionaire Clive Palmer is back in full swing in the property game.

The rich-lister and former mining magnate has even been considering bagging another golf course for his bulging portfolio.

Last week, he was running the rule over the 52ha of fairways and greens of the Gympie Pines Golf Club, north of Brisbane.

 

Gympie Pines Golf course in Gympie.
But according to marketing agent Joseph Codianni, when the property goes under the hammer this week Mr Palmer won't be teeing off with any bids.

"Clive had a bit of look at it" Mr Codianni said. "He made inquiry on it last week and after further due diligence he just said 'Not right now'."

Inquiries have been fielded from more than 20 potential buyers in Townsville, Bundaberg, Noosa, Gold Coast and Melbourne.

 

Clive Palmer.
Spanning four titles with potential residential development upside, the property has frontage to the Bruce Highway and includes an 18-hole golf course with a two-level clubhouse.

Mr Palmer has ramped up his property acquisitions since January when a court order was made in his favour in a dispute with a Chinese company over iron ore royalties.

He has added two properties to his family's holdings at Sovereign islands as well as splashed out $7.4 million on a Brisbane home and $12 million on a beachfront mansion along the Gold Coast's millionaires' row Hedges Avenue.

clove palmer for sale gympie golf club gympie real estate
Gympie Times

