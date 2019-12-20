Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Environment

Climate elves glue themselves to road

by Frank Chung
20th Dec 2019 8:13 AM

Climate change protesters dressed as elves have superglued themselves to the road on Pitt Street in Sydney's CBD, causing traffic chaos.

The group from Extinction Rebellion have gathered around a makeshift Santa sleigh filled with charcoal, which they spread on the ground.

 

Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News
Extinction Rebellion protesters shut down Sydney CBD. Picture: Seven News

 

 

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene and attempting to use acetone to remove the protesters, Seven News reports.

A number of people have already been arrested, including one protester dressed as Prime Minister Scott Morrison - who this morning announced he was cutting his holiday short to return home amid the bushfire crisis.

 

More Stories

Show More
climate change editors picks extinction rebellion protesters seniors-news sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing Thornlands man could be in the Gympie region

        Missing Thornlands man could be in the Gympie region

        News Police believe the man may be travelling to Gympie, Imbil or Mount Morgan areas and hold grave concerns for his whereabouts.

        Gympie’s $3m school boost - building on a dream of justice

        premium_icon Gympie’s $3m school boost - building on a dream of justice

        News GYMPIE’s Flexible Learning Centre, based on the work of 18th Century Catholic...

        Gympie region bridge collapse nightmare ends

        premium_icon Gympie region bridge collapse nightmare ends

        News ‘A little Christmas magic’ arrives for nearby residents.

        MP: State’s $2B wind farm missing a lot of details

        premium_icon MP: State’s $2B wind farm missing a lot of details

        News Not everyone is sold on a plan to build more than 200 wind turbines in the Gympie...