Climate doubters warned to toe the line

Senior members of the Prime Minister's staff have warned climate change ­doubters within the Morrison government to toe the line.

It comes as new evidence emerges about Scott Morrison's long-term acceptance of climate change despite accusations the summer bushfire disaster had prompted him to change his language.

MP Craig Kelly on Good Morning Britain.

An analysis of Mr Morrison's speeches over his 13-year parliamentary career reveal he has always accepted climate change science and previously called for Australia to take "sensible" actions.

"The global issues are significant and if they are not ­addressed then we will not be able to save the Murray, we will not be able to stop the Reef from bleaching, and we will not be able to avoid the ­impacts of climate change," he said in 2008.

"The world, I ­believe, will wake up on this issue at some point.

"At that time, I believe we must be the world leaders in the technology, services and expertise that will then be in high demand."

He also called on Australia to "address the use of coal".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the Bushfire Relief and Recovery Efforts Peak Body Roundtable at Parliament House on Friday. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

The Sunday Telegraph understands backbencher Craig Kelly was recently confronted by senior members of the PM's staff, including Mr Morrison's principal private secretary Yaron Finkelstein, who warned him not to do anymore interviews after he appeared on UK television claiming there was no link between climate change and Australia's bushfire crisis.

Asked about a recent change in language on climate change, Mr Morrison denied any shift saying the government he leads "has always made that connection".

Mr Kelly is one of a dozen Coalition MPs who have attempted to debunk the link between climate change and fires.