Cliff and Beryl's big day, 70 years in the making

SURROUNDED by friends and family at the Gympie RSL today, Cliff and Beryl Castree celebrated an incredible milestone.

It's been nearly 70 years since the two tied the knot on December 6, 1947, not long after they had first met.

"In 1946, I was invited up for a farm stay when my 10 days holiday came due over the Christmas period,” Beryl said during the lunch.

"It was on that visit to the farm I first met Cliff.”

After heading home from the farm, the two corresponded with Cliff making the trip out to Wynumn twice.

By that second visit in 1947, the two were engaged.

"We married before the end of the year, Cliff was 21 and I was 20,” Beryl added.

"So here we are 70 years later, I guess even then some said it would never last, but last it has.”

"It's been a lot of work,” Cliff said with a smile, "But every little bit has been worth it.”

Piece commemorating the anniversary. Jacob Carson

The couple have said the key principles of their, and any relationship, were compassion and kindness.

Their faith has also played a major role in their outlook.

"There are two principles clearly taught in the bible on how we should all relate to one another - one is love and the other is submission,” Beryl said.

"They're universal for all people in all relationships.”

These principles must practised with a great deal of ardour, particularly with marriages according to the two.

Honour and respect is critical, as is the notion of compromise - helping your partner to be their best self even at your expense.

"Submission is best understood as the opposite to dominance rather than to become a doormat for the other person,” Beryl said.

"There is no desire to exercise your will over the other.”

As they sat amongst their family, the love and respect the two held for one another was evident.

And at 92 and 91-years-of-age respectively, it doesn't look that's going to change any time soon.