Larissa Shaw with Lynton and Parker who use the funds from bottle collection to donate to charity for kids affected by domestic violence. Image: Richard Gosling
Community

Clever way families and charities are making extra coin

by Gerard Cockburn
11th Nov 2019 12:39 PM

FAMILIES and charities have cashed in with thousands of dollars raised by thrifty Queenslanders collecting cans and bottles to recycle.

It's been one year since Containers for Exchange (COEX) facilities opened across the state.

In the past year Queenslanders have returned 1.021 billion containers, 28 per cent above the estimated 795.3m.

But the recycle boom is not confined to southeast Queensland, with Bowen one of the top centres in the state for returned containers, according to COEX spokesman Adam Nicholson.

"They [Queensland] have embraced year one and we are just as excited to see what happens in year two," he said.

COEX's Containers for Change program allows good Samaritans to put their refunds towards a good cause.

Ormeau-local Larissa Shaw and her charity, Standing Tall Against Abusive Relationships (STAAR), are one of the local charities to benefit.

The small Gold Coast-based charity has raised more than $3500 from the scheme, using the funds to help young kids affected by domestic violence.

"You're not just helping the environment, but making a difference in young people's lives," Ms Shaw said.

STAAR's programs focus on giving kids the ability to be a part of community sport programs, which helps them to integrate back into mainstream society.

"There are not many services or programs available for these kids," Ms Shaw said.

Government data shows more than $100 million has been earned by recycling Queenslanders in the past year.

"The volume of returned containers we have seen over the past year has been about a third higher than predicted," Environment Minister Leanne Enoch said.

"On average, we're currently seeing more than 3.4 million containers a day being returned across the state."

Ms Enoch said the scheme has seen a reduction of 35 per cent in container littering.

COEX has opened 330 refund points, which has created around 700 jobs statewide.

