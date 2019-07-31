Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Rugby League

Cleary cleared! Coach escapes punishment for ref blast

by Phil Rothfield
31st Jul 2019 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has escaped with a warning after confronting NRL referee Ashley Klein at halftime in the tunnel of Panthers Stadium last Sunday.

The NRL investigated Cleary after he tried to speak to Klein following a heated first half of the Panthers' 30-18 loss to Canberra.

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial.

Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.
Cleary confronted Klein at halftime. Picture by Brett Costello.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed the NRL would not be issuing a breach notice under the circumstances.

"There were a number of conflicting versions about the events in question," the spokesperson said.

"There were no complaints from the Match Officials. Additionally, neither referee was aware of any comments directed at them by Ivan Cleary.

Cleary was fired up after the first half. Picture by Brett Costello/
Cleary was fired up after the first half. Picture by Brett Costello/

"It is however a timely reminder that coaches should not place themselves in a position where they might be perceived to be approaching referees during matches."

The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday revealed what Cleary said to Klein after the whistleblower was involved in a running battle with five-eighth James Maloney for the opening 40 minutes.

"Ashley they're f...ing lying all over us," Cleary is believed to have said.

"You can't let them. You've got to stop them."

More Stories

Show More
ashley klein ivan cleary nrl nrl referees penrith panthers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    premium_icon Resort's hot tub gang bang exposed by careless trespasser

    Crime A hot tub gang bang would have remained a saucy memory if not for a clue left behind by its careless instigator and CCTV cameras at the luxury Coast resort.

    Gympie parent demands minister stand down over closure stink

    premium_icon Gympie parent demands minister stand down over closure stink

    News OPINION: Furner has hoodwinked agriculture in Queensland

    GALLERY: 38 delightful photos from Gympie Eisteddfod

    premium_icon GALLERY: 38 delightful photos from Gympie Eisteddfod

    News All the action from the Gympie Eisteddfod.

    Weeping drink driver behind 'diabolical', drunken crash

    premium_icon Weeping drink driver behind 'diabolical', drunken crash

    Crime High range drink driver weeps in court after crash