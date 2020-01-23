Clear winners, losers emerge as voters rate councillors

Gympie Times readers have been harsh in their assessment of the performance of the region’s councillors.

Gympie Times readers have been harsh in their assessment of the performance of the region’s councillors.

WHEN it comes to the performance of Gympie’s councillors over the past four years, dissatisfaction looks to be the word of the day.

In the 24 hours since polls went live on The Gympie Times’ survey, the performance of more than half of the region’s elected council representatives is labelled most often as a “failure”.

The performance of outspoken Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig has been rated the best, with 39 per cent of voters so far saying it has been good and another 26 per cent label it “perfect”.

Glen Hartwig

Hilary Smerdon is also riding high with 38 per cent saying his time in the role has been “good”, and Bob Fredman is being ranked the same by 32 per cent of respondents.

Voters are more ambivalent about Dan Stewart’s run, with 28 per cent saying it has been passable and the remainder declaring the jury to still be out.

At the other end of the spectrum, it seems voters are quite clear in handing out the harshest grade possible.

Mayor Mick Curran and Division 1 councillor Mark McDonald are each having their terms declared a “failure” by 37 per cent of voters.

Mayor Mick Curran.

However, they are also being given a passing grade or better by another quarter of those who answered.

Deputy mayor Bob Leitch is getting a slightly more support (only 44 per cent are giving his run a failing grade).

And although Mal Gear’s term is being failed by 39 per cent of voters, another third say Mr Gear has done a job worthy of a “C” or “D”.

Daryl Dodt is getting the harshest assessment, with almost two-thirds giving his time representing division four the worst possible grade.

The polls are still live and close at 10am tomorrow.

Final results and a definitive averaged grade for each councillor, and the council itself will be published … and in Saturday’s print edition.