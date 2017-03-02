Clean up on the cards this weekend

LENDING A HAND: Councilor Hilary Smerdon gets ready for Clean Up Australia Day.

CLEANLINESS will be the key word this weekend as Gympie gets set for Clean Up Australia Day.

Sunday, March 5 is the day for residents to band together and clean up, while 27 schools will be taking part across the region today.

Gympie Regional Council waste education co-ordinator Elli Webb said the support from schools - up from 21 participants in 2016 and only six in 2015 - was "phenomenal”.

Ms Webb said it was important students get involved, so they can see the effects littering had on the environment.

"We buy all of our rubbish, and our rubbish has implications to everything on earth,” she said.

"Every piece of plastic is still on our earth... and could wind up in our waterways.”

Gympie region community groups, including the Imbil Scouts, Gympie Cooloola Rotary Club and Mary Valley Lions, have also stepped up alongside the schools.

Water and sewerage and waste management Councillor Hilary Smerdon said Clean Up Australia Day gave the region a chance to show its "community pride”.

"Excess rubbish around the place doesn't look good,” Cr Smerdon said.

"We hope that pride gets involved and they help to clean up.”

Those looking to get involved are advised to bring their own bag, gloves, hat and water bottle.

Enclosed shoes are also recommended.

Registration is still open for a number of sites and can be found at www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join/

How you can help clean up at home

Bulk buy: reduce packaging waste

No more plastic bags; reusable instead

Cut down on paper towels

Reuse water bottles

Google how to reuse foods (eg onion skins)