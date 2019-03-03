Clean up Australia Day - what a load of rubbish

CLEAN UP: Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee members and volunteers had plenty to keep them occupied on Sunday morning, when they dredged all kinds of rubbish from our part of Australia, at Six Mile Creek and the Mary River. Kerry Senini, Graham Parr and Graeme Elphinstone joined Caitlin Mill, Bella Mitchelhill, Clarissa (CJ) Holzapfel and Ian Mackay delivered their haul for council collection at the Six Mile Creek rest area.

THE state government's can and bottle recycling program seems to have greatly reduced illegal dumping along the Mary River and its tributaries, but the state of the river is still "a lot of rubbish.”

That summed up the experience yesterday for Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee members and friends involved in Sunday's Clean Up Australia Day effort at Six Mile Creek rest area on Gympie's southern outskirts.

The national garbage collection initiative is held once a year on a Sunday and the MRCCC produced some enthusiastic contributions on Sunday.

Organiser Debbie Seal said it was one side of the MRCCC's efforts over many years to preseve the Mary basin's appeal and the health of the river system.

The workers put in a good two hours gathering up the unsightly mess which seems to be the fate of all waterways, when rubbish accumulated along river and creek banks finds its way downstream.

The good news from the volunteers was a dearth of recyclable bottles and cans, now routinely being turned into money, thanks to the sttate government deposit and refund scheme.

The Gympie volunteers turned up at 8am under cloudy and somewhat threatening skies to clear the banks of the Mary River and Six Mile Creek of accumulated rubbish from upstream.

Debbie Seal said the rest area seemed to be in generally good shape.

The rubbish was left in a pile for council collection, some of it in bags and some too large or awkward for that.

"But the best part is yet to come. That will be later on when we work to rescue a tree from cat's claw vine and make baskets out of it,” she said.

She said the MRCCC would hold its 200th meeting on March 22 at Garapine.

"That's where it's first meeting was held, in November 1993,” she said.