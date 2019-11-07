Menu
Drift n Along
Clean sweep for Sandy Strait wrecks

Shelley Strachan
7th Nov 2019 12:54 PM
The State Government’s War on Wrecks has launched its biggest campaign yet, with an all-out assault on more than a dozen derelicts defacing the coastline around Tin Can Bay.

War on Wrecks Chair Kim Richards said an assortment of 16 vessels ranging from houseboats to timber, fibreglass and ferro cement-hulled yachts and motorboats would be swept up in the operation.

Light Blue houseboat
Light Blue houseboat

“Maritime authorities have made every effort to identify the owners of these vessels but after rigorous searches and after publishing seizure notices, all the vessels have been declared abandoned,” Ms Richards said.

“From mid-November, Queensland-based company Fodico Marine Group will bring in heavy machinery to break up and remove these eyesores which have littered the coastline for far too long.

“The timing of this operation couldn’t be more appropriate as we move into our traditional storm season with its accompanying deluges.

“The risk of flooding or heavy weather further breaking up or refloating these wrecks so close to the Great Sandy Straits Marine Park is totally unacceptable.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the War on Wrecks was a $20 million initiative by the Palaszczuk Government, which has to-date removed close to 400 derelict from Queensland waters.

Nemo
Nemo

“It adds to our $100 million investment in new pontoons, ramps and other marine infrastructure for the state’s 260,000 boaties,” Mr Bailey said.

Locals will be advised by letterbox drop of where and when wreck operations will be conducted.

The operation is not expected to impact boating or general traffic and pedestrian movements in the area.

Casa Mia
Casa Mia
great sandy strait
Gympie Times

