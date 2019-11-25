Classrooms in 21 Gympie schools to get more air-conditioning
AS A part of the 2019-20 State Budget, the State Government committed an additional $100 million over 4 years for the priority air conditioning program which be rolled out to 21 Gympie region schools over the next four years.
The Queensland Government is fast-tracking $50 million in 2019-20 to deliver cooler classrooms for students and teachers.
This brings the Queensland Government’s total investment for air conditioning to $67 million in 2019–20.
An additional 301 schools across southern Queensland have been approved to have air conditioning installed.
Spaces such as classrooms, libraries and staff rooms will be air conditioned under this program.
As with the previous Cooler Schools Program, these schools have been selected using heat discomfort data, using a combination of the highest average apparent temperature data and the highest number of school days in Term 1 and Term 4 above 30°C.
Under the Cooler Schools Program, more than 3500 classrooms in around 390 state schools in the hottest and most humid parts of the state already have air-conditioning installed.
The schools set to benefit from this boost of funding in the Gympie region are outlined below:
Amamoor State School
Bauple State School
Dagun State School
Chatsworth State School
GYmpie South State School
Gympie West State School
James Nash State High School
Kandanga State School
GOomeri State School
Gunalda State School
Gympie Special School
Jones Hill State School
Glenwood State School
Gympie East State School
Gympie State High School
Kilkivan State School
Monkland State School
Mary Valley State College
Tin Can Bay State School
Widgee State School
Rainbow Beach State School