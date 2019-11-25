Classrooms in 21 Gympie schools to get more air-conditioning

Jones Hill State School students Clara Mansfield, (middle) Inca Smerdon, Bronte Salmon, Aubrey Allen, (front) Angus Warne and Savannah Baxter are among the lucky ones.Photo: Contributed

AS A part of the 2019-20 State Budget, the State Government committed an additional $100 million over 4 years for the priority air conditioning program which be rolled out to 21 Gympie region schools over the next four years.

The Queensland Government is fast-tracking $50 million in 2019-20 to deliver cooler classrooms for students and teachers.

This brings the Queensland Government’s total investment for air conditioning to $67 million in 2019–20.

An additional 301 schools across southern Queensland have been approved to have air conditioning installed.

Spaces such as classrooms, libraries and staff rooms will be air conditioned under this program.

As with the previous Cooler Schools Program, these schools have been selected using heat discomfort data, using a combination of the highest average apparent temperature data and the highest number of school days in Term 1 and Term 4 above 30°C.

Under the Cooler Schools Program, more than 3500 classrooms in around 390 state schools in the hottest and most humid parts of the state already have air-conditioning installed.

The schools set to benefit from this boost of funding in the Gympie region are outlined below:

Amamoor State School

Bauple State School

Dagun State School

Chatsworth State School

GYmpie South State School

Gympie West State School

James Nash State High School

Kandanga State School

GOomeri State School

Gunalda State School

Gympie Special School

Jones Hill State School

Glenwood State School

Gympie East State School

Gympie State High School

Kilkivan State School

Monkland State School

Mary Valley State College

Tin Can Bay State School

Widgee State School

Rainbow Beach State School