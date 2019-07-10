Classic tribute band to rock Gympie

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK? AC/DC tribute band Acca Dacca are coming to Gympie next Friday night.

ARE YOU READY TO ROCK? AC/DC tribute band Acca Dacca are coming to Gympie next Friday night.

ACCORDING to promoters, Aussie rock icon Angus Young said tribute band Acca Dacca was the next best thing to AC/DC.

"If you can't see us, see Acca Dacca,” he is purported to have said.

You can see for yourself when Acca Dacca performs at the Gympie Civic Centre next Friday, July 19.

Fresh from a tour of France, Prague, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Ireland the rockers are coming to Gympie, sponsored by local builders SP Thorne Homes.

And next year, they're off to the US starting in Texas (yeah, Texas! - to quote the AC/DC hit, Thunderstruck).

Joining the group in the role of Angus is 19-year-old prodigy Jesse Attard.

"Acca Dacca has a schoolboy playing a schoolboy. Jesse is phenomenal and is set to be one of Australia's hottest guitarists.

"What will you take home from a night with Acca Dacca? Just the feeling, along with the memory that you've just witnessed AC/DC. Not only at present but the AC/DC of the Bon Scott era as well,” promoters have said.

And they won't be sparing any of the energy expended by the legendary rock band with a full-blown two-hour show including cannons, bells, bagpipes, "Bon” and "Brian”.

"Acca Dacca take to the stage for a massive two hour plus set covering from 1974 to present day. This show is huge, only surpassed by the great AC/DC themselves.”

Local duo As The Flow Cries will be the opening act for this huge night of entertainment.

Tickets cost $35 pre-paid or $40 at the door.

There is also a VIP Experience (including front row seat, signed CD and poster, meet and greet and 1 free drink on arrival) available for $70.

Pre-paid tickets available at www.qtix.com.au.