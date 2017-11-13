Classic car's brakes fail near Gold Nugget

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong.

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic

Car crash at Kybong: A driver has escaped serious injury after the brakes of his classic car reportedly failed on the Bruce Highway.

QUICK thinking has saved a couple from serious injury after the brakes of their classic car reportedly failed while pulling into a Kybong service station on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The couple found themselves unable to stop after pulling their Ford Fairline 500 into the Caltex service station at Kybong just past 7am this morning.

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic

Gympie Ambulance Officer in Charge Wayne Sachs said that instead of swerving back onto the highway and into traffic, the driver instead swung the car up an embankment and crashed it into a power pole.

According to Mr Sachs, the driver said the car's brakes stopped working.

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic

Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman both occupants, a man in his 60s and a woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services then responded to another crash at on the Southside.

One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after their Nissa Tiida collided with another car at the the corner of Eel Creek Rd and Watson Rd.