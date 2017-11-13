Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Classic car's brakes fail near Gold Nugget

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong.
Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic
scott kovacevic
by

QUICK thinking has saved a couple from serious injury after the brakes of their classic car reportedly failed while pulling into a Kybong service station on the Bruce Highway this morning.

The couple found themselves unable to stop after pulling their Ford Fairline 500 into the Caltex service station at Kybong just past 7am this morning.

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong.
Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic

Gympie Ambulance Officer in Charge Wayne Sachs said that instead of swerving back onto the highway and into traffic, the driver instead swung the car up an embankment and crashed it into a power pole.

According to Mr Sachs, the driver said the car's brakes stopped working.

Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong.
Two people were hurt when the classic car they were driving crashed at Kybong. Scott Kovacevic

Queensland Ambulance Services media spokeswoman both occupants, a man in his 60s and a woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services then responded to another crash at on the Southside.

One patient was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after their Nissa Tiida collided with another car at the the corner of Eel Creek Rd and Watson Rd.

One perosn has been hurt in a two car crash at Southside.
One perosn has been hurt in a two car crash at Southside. Scott Kovacevic

Topics:  bruce highway bruce highway crash gympie gympie crashes kybong

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Man dies after fall into woodchipper

Man dies after fall into woodchipper

A MAN has died a horrific death after falling into a woodchipper on a Queensland driveway.

Bureau tips 'significant rain event', storms for southeast

Taking photos of storms.

RAIN is on the way.

Rival gay marriage bill announced

A rival bill on how to make gay marriage legal has been released by conservative MPs two days before the result of the postal survey is announced. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

“No group should impose their values on another group."

premium_icon Abbott gets Queensland election SOS

Former prime minister Tony Abbott during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Qld LNP politicians want Abbott to boost their chances of a win

Local Partners