Classic Aussie chocolate bar’s comeback

AN Australian legend will soon return to our shores, with the news prompting celebrations and merriment among confectionary enthusiasts far and wide.

The legend in question is the iconic Polly Waffle - a delectable blend of fluffy marshmallow and wafers, coated in chocolate.

It comes after South Australian confectioner, Robern Menz, acquired the rights from Nestle to the classic Violet Crumble, last year.

The family-owned company has since announced its next quest - to revive the original Polly Waffle, which was last seen on shelves back in 2009.

CEO Phil Sims confirmed he had signed a deal with Nestle late last year to acquire the trademark, intellectual property, the brand and the "very secret recipe" for the Polly Waffle.

But Polly Wafflers will be waiting a while before they can get their hands on the chocolate bar, after Mr Sims told 7News this week that they were expanding their factory and working on "research and development".

Since the beloved chocolate bar's sudden disappearance from supermarket and servo shelves 10 years ago, several Facebook groups have emerged, campaigning for Polly Waffle's safe return.

One group, Bring Back The Polly Waffle, amassed more than 56,000 "Polly Fans", begging Australian businesses to do something to bring back their favourite treat.

Now, the group's members are over the moon with the announcement, with many believing the bar may be available by next year.

AUSSIES AND CHOCOLATE

But this ongoing obsession with a chocolate bar isn't an isolated event in Australian history.

Chocolate bars have revived the nation's tradies, office workers and long haul commuters for decades.

They are our guilty pleasure, often viewed as a "sometimes food", but a constant staple in the great Aussie diet - perfect for a servo snack pit stop, or a 3pm pick-me-up.

Chocolate bars — the nation's saviour.

Australians have proudly smashed Chomps, Curly Wurlys, Twixes and Twirls with gay abandon since childhood.

Often, during these solitary binge sessions, we pause to appreciate the important role the humble chocolate bar serves in our lives - both as friend and companion - for those moments when only solidified sugar, dairy and fat will do.

Kit Kats are part of an Aussie love affair with chocolate.

Sure, these foil-wrapped logs may have contributed to Australia's rising obesity crisis and are proven precursors to diabetes and chronic heart failure.

But, as Roald Dahl reminds us: "Oh, the joy of being able to cram large pieces of something sweet and solid into one's mouth!"

Too right, Roald.

AUSTRALIA'S FAVOURITE

In the spirit of everything delicious and good in the world, news.com.au is now on a quest of its own, to uncover the nation's favourite chocolate bars.

From a nut-filled Snicker or a creamy Milky Bar, to a crumbly Flake stick jammed in your McFlurry or a finger of Kit Kat, we want to know what chocolate bars the nation loves to devour.

From a nut-filled Snicker or a creamy Milky Bar, to a crumbly Flake stick jammed in your McFlurry or a finger of Kit Kat, we want to know what chocolate bars the nation loves to devour.



