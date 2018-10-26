Class of '58 revisits Gympie High for 60 year school reunion

THE last day of third term provided the perfect opportunity for 15 members of the 1953-58 Gympie State High School cohort to get together at their alma mater for the 60th celebration of their graduation.

The former students and two partners came from as far as Yeppoon, with three overseas members living in Italy, China and Bali, sending greetings.

The group appreciated Principal Anthony Lanskey's kindness in hosting them during a school day.

Coral Stanlake, Marj Leitch, Barbara and Lester Dabelsten, current Year 12 student xxxx, canteen convenor Cath Turner and David Pegg.

After Mr Lanskey's welcome in Hamilton Hall, agriculture teacher Bob Leitch showed the group over the school farm where they watched Year 12 agriculture students picking and packing strawberries - and enjoyed a few samples.

They saw a limousin-droughtmaster calf bred on the animal husbandry farm where students talked about the cattle and their experiences in showing the cattle.

TOGETHER AGAIN: Seniors of 1953-58 near the Gympie State High School canteen during their 60th year reunion on September 21 (back from left) Val Wigzell, Jean Wedemeyer, Marj Leitch, Bev Brown, (middle) Lester Dabelstein, David Pegg, Ivor Treasure, Shirley Hinton, Gloria Ryan, Ralph Freeston, (front) Ean Kernick, current principal Anthony Lanskey, Jeff Shepherd, Coral Stanlake and Myra Wilson.

Mr Lanskey then took the group on a tour of several sections of the school.

There was lots of sharing over a high morning tea and a finger food lunch provided by canteen convener Cath Turner, and served by Cath and Year 12 students who work in the canteen as part of their hospitality program.

The 1953-58 class includes retired teachers, engineers, a pharmacist, an award-winning Hollywood film producer, ministers of religion, an agricultural scientist, a university science professor and mothers who have contributed significantly to the lives of their communities both here and overseas.

Coral Stanlake and Marj Leitch.

One evening in May 1955, Year 9 class members watched their grand old school burn to the ground.

They were then part of its "resurrection” with their teachers as it was physically rebuilt around them.

The reunion organising committee comprised Marj Leitch, Bev Brown, Shirley Hinton, Ean Kernick and Jeff Shepherd.

Marj Leitch OAM, GHS P&C Association life member, continues as a members' link with the school and has led in previous school reunions including the 2012 centenary celebrations.

As Val Wigzell (Ball) said: "The day was so memorable.”

David Pegg, Griffith University Emeritus, professor of natural sciences, said: "If someone had told me 60 years ago that we would all be getting together again in our late seventies, I would have been very sceptical.

"My main interest was in seeing our classmates. I did, however, find talking to the principal very interesting,” ProfPegg said.

"I was fascinated to hear about Gympie's small university campus”.

Jean Wedemeyer who came from Monto into Year 11 in 1957, said: "It was a great day and we thoroughly enjoyed it. It seemed like yesterday we were in school. Those two years in Gympie I remember vividly”.

Ms Wedemeyer recalled "a visit from a Minister for Works, who proclaimed a holiday in 1957/8, who was my great uncle Jim Heading (later Sir James), but the girls in the class at the time wouldn't believe me.”

Coral Stanlake (Whittaker) said: "I really enjoyed the day. All staff and students were very helpful and friendly and the walking was fine.

"Very special for me was meeting my friend Rowena again after so many years. I knew she was a teacher but had no idea that she had become a guidance officer at Gympie High,” MsStanlake said.

Jeff Shepherd said: "The group appreciated Principal Anthony Lanskey's assistance and his enthusiastic sharing about his school and making himself available on a working day.

"We also appreciated Bob Leitch and Sally Bekker's showing us the Ag section and Cath Turner's great catering.

"It was good to see the school operating - all staff we met were interested in us, students calm, helpful and interactive.

"It gave us a feel for the very relevant, complex and vigorous learning organisation our school has become”.

- CONTRIBUTED