Clash of the old boys, Numbats prove age is no barrier

GAME READY: Cory Hibble, Tahlia Little, Caitlin Urwin and Paul Blackburn ready for the Gympie Numbats and 15 a side women's match today.

Rugby Union: Gympie Numbats will be preparing to show the youngsters how it's done when they host the Veterans Rugby Queensland Tournament today.

After a great tournament last year, organisers are hoping for another success.

"We had about 65 players last year and that was the first time we had ever held the tournament,” Hammers vice-president and Numbats player Paul Blackburn said.

"We are hoping for the same if not better numbers this year.”

With a mix of masters over 35's and Golden Oldies rugby, it shows there is a life for players after grade rugby.

"Most participants are former players and the ARU sanctioned veteran's rules are slightly modified for less contact,” Blackburn said.

"You can keep playing until you are 70. It is a way to catch up with mates, have a laugh and pretend you're 21 again.”

Blackburn said there were different shorts worn by each player indicating the level of contact.

"Red shorts are minimal contact like a two-handed touch and purple or gold shorts mean no contact. So you stand in front of them and say tackled.

"Club shorts, which the majority of players wear, mean full contact tackle.”

The contact rule is not the only change from grade, with the ref being able to brown card players.

"It is for play of a poor calibre. Running too far, running too fast or scoring too many tries,” Blackburn said.

"I was the ref in a game where a player scored two tries in quick succession and he was sent off the field to the bench and had to wait until it was his turn to be subbed back on.”

With the changed rules to accommodate for the more mature players, the fun and excitement is certainly not lost.

"Out of the 65 we had last year, there were about 25 that had not played rugby in about 10 years,” Blackburn said.

"The smiles on their faces were incredible. They are still laughing about it weeks after.”

The focus of the tournament is fun, fraternity and friendship.

"You aren't playing for points because they aren't recorded and it takes the sting out of the competitive nature of the game.

"We have a shot of rum or port before a game, which can make things interesting when you have a few games in the hot sun but it is about fun, fraternity and friendship.”

The game kicks-off at 2pm, followed by the women 15 a side at 2.50pm tommorow at Leprechaun Park.