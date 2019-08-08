Aussie man dies snowboarding in NZ

AN Angourie man has died while snowboarding at Coronet Peak, near Queenstown on the south island of New Zealand on Monday.

A spokeperson from the New Zealand coroner's office confirmed the identity of the man as Chris Musgrave, of Angourie in northern NSW.

It is believed Mr Musgrave was part of a group of Angourie locals at the popular ski resort.

A statement from NZSki, who operate the skifield, said that on Monday an Australian man snowboarding at Coronet Peak suffered a suspected medical event on a groomed ski slope and, despite the best efforts of medical responders, passed away at the scene.

"The man was found lying down in the snow by four guests at about 11.35am, at the junction of Walkabout and Million Dollar runs," the spokeswoman said.

"Two of the four guests were trained in first aid and immediately gave him CPR before Coronet Peak assistant ski area manager Mark Sommerville arrived at 11.40am.

"Two medical teams were also called and arrived with a defibrillator within five minutes, but they were unable to revive the man."

The matter was referred to the police, and has been now been handed over to the New Zealand coroner.

"Our thoughts go out to the man's family at this sad time," NZSki CEO Paul Anderson said.

"We are assisting the police with their investigation and will be making contact with the man's family to offer our condolences. We are also supporting our staff and guests on the mountain who may have been affected by this event."

Mr Musgrave was said to have been a well-known resident of the village, and his passing comes months after Angourie legend David "Baddy" Treloar passed away on Back Beach of Angourie, suffering a heart attack after a surfing session.