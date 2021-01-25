Clarence in mourning after death of local rodeo icon

A long-time member of the board of the ABCRA, and club member of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee Bruce Green was tragically killed in a rodeo accident in Tamworth.

A long-time member of the board of the ABCRA, and club member of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee Bruce Green was tragically killed in a rodeo accident in Tamworth.

Tributes have flowed in the wake of the devastating news that a freak accident has claimed the life of Clarence Valley rodeo and campdraft community stalwart Bruce Green.

Emergency services were called to an event centre on Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth, about 9.10pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 after a man was critically injured after being charged by a bull.

The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital where he died.

In a statement the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association confirmed the man was 62-year-old Clarence local Bruce Green.

"Last night, at the ABCRA Rodeo Roundup event at AELEC a freak accident has claimed the life of Bruce Green (Greenie)," the statement said.

"A long-time member of the board of the ABCRA, the most extraordinary club member of the Lawrence Rodeo Committee during which time he has given selflessly to his mates, his family, the sport of rodeo and campdraft, and the ABCRA.

"We are all in shock and deeply saddened. The board and members of the ABCRA extend our deepest sympathies to Bruce's family and friends. We are holding you all close in our thoughts and wishing you moments of peace and comfort as we all reflect on the life and value of a wonderful fellow.

"Greenie, you'll be sadly missed by us all."

In paying tribute to their president, Lawrence Rodeo committee said in a statement that Bruce will be missed.

"Bruce has been a major part of the Lawrence Rodeo committee from its establishment in 1982," the statement said.

"Bruce selflessly purchased the original arena with his own money to help get the rodeo started.

"Running community-based events just won't be the same without him. He will be dearly missed by all."

A champion of Lower Clarence sport, Bruce was also heavily involved in the Clarence Valley Sports Awards.

Officers from Oxley Police District were notified and have commenced inquiries. A report is now being prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.