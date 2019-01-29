Menu
WAITING GAME: More young people are delaying getting their licence.
City slicker kids can't be bothered with licences

by Blair Bentley, RACQ technical adviser
29th Jan 2019 4:30 AM

I'M the parent of a 16-year-old who's had his learner's permit for almost a year but has no interest in getting his licence.

He's done a grand total of two hours. I regularly offer him the wheel but am usually met with a "no, thanks”.

We even bought him a car to learn in and drive as his own, with all expenses paid - providing he got his licence. He tells me he doesn't want to drive and he's not alone in feeling this way. Plenty of his mates are the same.

We live in a big city, which means we have plenty of transport options, including many at our fingertips in the form of public transport, ride share and taxis, or the latest rage - scooters.

For my regional friends and family it's a very different story. Most of their children are keen to get their licence, and freedom, as soon as they can.

I spoke to some of our experts about this, who assured me I shouldn't worry about my boy. Some research has shown it's better for young people to be a little older when they learn to drive. The longer they leave it, the more mature they (hopefully) are and the more likely they'll make safer drivers.

So, two hours out of 100. We have a long way to go but I'm trying to stay patient about his, so far, "delayed launch”.

