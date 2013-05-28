Menu
Professor Shahjahan Khan outside the Garden City Mosque.
News

City mosque opens its doors to residents

Alexia Austin
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
RESIDENTS are invited to come a share a cup tea and a chat at the Garden City Mosque's open day tomorrow.

The event, which is held as part of the sixth annual National Mosque Open Day. will help to unite the community according to Islamic Society of Toowoomba president professor Shahjahan Khan.

"It provides an opportunity for people to engage with others of different faiths, which is ever increasing as the community becomes more diverse," Prof Khan said.

"The attacks on the mosques in Christchurch, NZ and that on the churches in Sri Lanka are examples of radicalisation of some ignorant extremists, killing innocent people in the name of religions that would never approve such atrocities and violent acts."

Prof Khan said the open day was also a chance to learn about another culture.

"We aim to break down barriers by bringing people closer together, fostering community understanding and harmony," he said.

"We invite everyone, especially those who may have questions or concerns about Islam and Muslims, to come and meet local Muslims and get first hand information."

The open day will be held from 11am to 3pm tomorrow at the mosque's facilities at 217 West St.

Toowoomba Chronicle

