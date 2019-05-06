Citizen's arrest made in Gracemere after kids steal van

Two juveniles have been charged after breaking into a Gracemere childcare centre and stealing a mini van.

GRACEMERE residents are fighting back after a recent spate of juvenile crimes across the region.

Two juveniles were arrested by locals after they were seen breaking into Goodstart Early Learning Centre on Stover Street and stealing the centres mini van around 1.40pm Saturday afternoon.

A Triple Zero call to police notifying them of the incident, but Gracemere locals took matters into their own hands, following the two juveniles after they took off in the Hiace.

The 12-year-old and 13-year-old were followed to Warra Place where they dumped the car and continued on to the Warraburra School.

The locals followed the two kids into the school and apprehended them in a citizens arrest, holding them until police arrived at the school.

Police arrested and charged both the 12-year-old and the 13-year-old with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, trespass and enter premises.