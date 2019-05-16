Cities miss a hidden land rush

MINGLING: National property investment commentator Terry Ryder mingles with a standing room only crowd at the business breakfast.

AUSTRALIA'S national real estate inventory is generally speaking on the slide, but not around here.

As prominent property analyst Terry Ryder told his standing- room-only audience in Gympie's RSL Club Orchid Room yesterday, the people of the cities just do not seem to get it.

Although Sydney and Melbourne price falls have dragged down the national average, this only shows there is no such thing as a national property market, even though most big city commentators seem to think there is.

In that strange mysterious land north of Caboolture and west of Ipswich, in that other Australia known as the regions, an entirely different scenario is unfolding.

In this other Australia, Cinderella communities like Gympie are finding their glass slipper and trading off their proximity to boom growth areas, like the Sunshine Coast, which Mr Ryder says is Queensland's fastest growing market.

But this only happens when a community has something substantial going for it, he said.

That something is fundamental, actual business, employment and prosperity.

Mr Ryder spoke of communities like Geelong, Redlands and Parkes, where proactive regional marketing has attracted prosperity to places not unlike Gympie, which are set to outperform the big cities in quality of life as well as material wealth.