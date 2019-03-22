Circus is coming to town in time for the school holidays

FLIPSIDE Circus will roll into town for the upcoming school holidays, and parents and children are invited.

The Revolve event, in celebration of Youth Week will be held on Saturday, April 6, 11am to 12noon at the Gympie Civic Centre in Mellor St.

Claire Franklin during rehearsal for the youth circus troupe, Flipside. John McCutcheon

Revolve brings together 12 of Queensland's youngest circus stars along with experienced artists and a live DJ to create a show that is bursting at the seams with energy and fun.

The show plays on the concept of circles, loops and wheels, and combined with highly rehearsed elements and moments of complete surprise, will be an entertaining way to start the school holidays.

Flipside Circus, Queensland's largest youth circus, originally showcased its latest show Revolve as part of the Commonwealth Games Festival 2018 at Southbank in Brisbane.

After witnessing the thrills and spills of the show, kids will have an opportunity to try their hand at some of the skills displayed on stage, by participating in a two-day intensive circus workshop, starting Monday, April 8, 9am-3pm each day.

SPIN IT: Claire Johnston (left) and Jack Johnston (right) learning to hula-hoop with Flipside Circus at Youth Week. Sophie Volker

For tickets and more information, visit www.qtix.com.au or call the Civic Centre Box Office on 5481 0917.