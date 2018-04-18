Cigarette thief fined at Gympie Magistrates Court

Cigarette thief fined

A MAN who jumped a Sunshine Coast Coles counter to steal cigarettes has been ordered to pay full restitution fees to the store.

Robert Lloyd Jewell, 45, pleaded guilty to both charges at the Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard Jewell leapt over the counter of the Mooloolaba store last September, grabbing the $40.95 pack and fleeing the store.

CCTV footage captured the theft, assisting police in apprehending Jewell when they noticed him walking down the Mooloolaba Esplanade two days later. Jewell was made to pay a further $200 after breaching his previous bail conditions in March when he failed to report to Gympie Police Station.

'Startling' behaviour

A MAN who punched the outside window of the Gympie Centrelink centre must complete 40 hours of unpaid community service within the next year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard Lincoln Donald Jeffery, 32, became "irate and upset” with Centrelink customer service staff after he entered the premises to speak with them in February.

PREVIOUS STORY

Jeffery exited the building and punched the outside window twice, before threatening a security guard when he was asked to stop.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns said Jeffery's behaviour had been "loud and startling” to employees and onlookers.

Jeffery was given a further six months' parole on top of the eighteen months he received in January for stalking a police officer and his wife.

He was also handed a nine-month jail sentence suspended for two years for the stalking offence, along with a protection order prohibiting him from contacting the officer or his family for two years. Jeffery shook his head as he left the courtroom. His probation is set to end in February 2020.