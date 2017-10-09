THE tragic death of Giovanni Giorno has shocked the community.

Giovanni was a young man - just 54, fit, charismatic and larger than life.

Anyone who has ever ventured into the coffee lovers heaven called Emilia's Cafe has no doubt experienced his dry wit, deadpan expressions and cheekiness.

His occasional bursts of Italian, his "pretend” irritability (whether it was pretend or not, you played along and gave back as good as you got), his penchant for pulling up a chair and having a chat and, of course, his fabulous coffee.

"Ciao!” he'd yell from behind the counter as you left after a leisurely brekkie.

Then he'd mumble something under his breath you couldn't quite catch. Hilarious.

Vale Giovanni Giorno - Gympie is a poorer place for his passing. Contributed

You'd be on your way with a smile.

I sometimes felt a bit sorry for newcomers who had no idea what they were dealing with when they first ventured in off the street.

Together with his beautiful wife Jodi he created a cosy little piece of Italy in the middle of Gympie.

He has been likened to more than one great television character over the years, but he was one in a million and he made this town a richer place.

Ciao Gio. We're going to miss you like hell mate.

Giovanni's "unexpected farewell” and a celebration of his life will take place at the Cooloola Coast Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am this Saturday.