Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Themis
Themis
Crime

Church leader faces deportation after child rape jail term

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
5th Dec 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RELATIVES of a Queensland church leader who raped and indecently assaulted young choir members have sobbed and wailed during the evangelist's sentencing.

Shartiel Nibigira, 44, has been sentenced in the Brisbane District Court to 11 years' jail after being found guilty on 21 charges.

Paramedics were called to the court when relatives of the father-of-eight collapsed on the floor after listening to Judge Tony Moynihan hand down the sentence on Thursday.

Nibigira spent 10 years in a Tanzanian refugee camp after fleeing war-torn Burundi. He is at risk of being deported after serving his sentence.

The court heard Nibigira committed the offences at his house during choir practice, or while transporting the girls for practices or church events. He raped and indecently touched one girl at least eight times over 18 months while she was aged between nine and 11.

The church treasurer raped another girl in his bathroom during choir practice and indecently assaulted her at another time.

More Stories

Show More
child rape child sex abuse church leader pentecostal church

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        News The principal of Gympie’s best performing school reveals the secret to their success

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...

        First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        premium_icon First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        News Jobs are on the horizon as long-awaited project starts construction.

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being...