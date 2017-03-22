Chuck and Ted in Gympie

CHARACTERS: Strassman is coming to Gympie and is expected to perform in front of a sell-out crowd.

DAVID STRASSMAN didn't want to get into puppetry for a living; that's until he realised the obvious benefits.

"I started as a kid, and it really was something where I didn't really want to do it but I could make money from it. I made more money than my friends cutting grass and I got some free cake from it too.”

Strassman, perhaps the world's most famous and prolific ventriloquist, is coming to Gympie for the first time.

The American is touring Australia with his new show, iTedE, which features the sharp-tongued Chuck Wood and lovable Ted E. He and his cohort will play at the Gympie Heritage Theatre on Sunday, May 7, at 6pm.

WANT TO READ MORE ABOUT WHAT'S ON? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE

Strassman started performing on the streets of New York, and made his name alongside comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Carey and Billy Crystal in the city's clubs and bars.

"I have never been to Gympie but I am looking forward to it,” Strassman said yesterday.

"I think Chuck picked on Gympie last time I played Rockhampton.”

The show is the most technically advanced stage production Strassman has attempted, with the world's most advanced "puppetronics” and cutting edge lighting.

"This show has some of the most intense robotics and lighting than any other show out there, even Disney,” Strassman said.

"The show is modular so we can take it almost anywhere.

"We will be able to put on an incredible show there.”

Strassman said he began experimenting with the controls of his puppets and has nearly mastered the skill.

He began with one puppet, and now he can control five.

"I started out flying model aeroplanes, so the basic controls for that are similar to the controls and receivers I use for the show. Over the years I was able to take the transmitter and modify it.

"I am able to control the five puppets by a small wireless device in my hand.

"I do a 25 minute argument and discussion with these techniques.

"When you are watching this with five puppets and me having this rapid fire conversation back and forth it's mind blowing, it's like you're on drugs.”

LOT OF LAUGHS: David Strassman the dark-edged, avant-garde artist who lifted ventriloquism into the 21st century is coming to Gympie on May 7. Adam Shane

After years touring, Strassman has added to his show as well adding to his puppets' personalities.

"Well the puppets grow over the years - just as a baby's personality grows over the years.

"Every show is my material and every show is constantly improving. It's an evolving show.

"If you were to go watch Matilda by Tim Minchin, you can't change the script. I can.”

Strassman loves touring Australia for many reasons, one of which is the plethora of material our country provides him with.

"Wherever I go Chuck picks on the town people pick on. Whether it is Brisbane and Ipswich.

"It's a bit of a formula.

"I do local material about Queensland and Gympie, and Chuck will pick on some local town.

"Politics is show business for ugly people. So there's plenty of fodder there.”

A number of years ago, Strassman earned the wrath of Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, for the use of the town in his show. Chuck Wood, known for his use of profanity and picking on stereotypes, took aim at Ipswich, which upset the town's long time mayor.

"I just said dude, he's a puppet.”

Strassman said he calmed that particular political storm and went on to confess his love of Australia.

"Well I love the quality of life, I love the fact you have no guns. I love the fact voting is compulsory, so everyone votes. I love that every Sunday you can find a sausage sizzle at Bunnings.

"My show is 1 or 2% political topical. It really is.

"Well, people spend 50 or 60 bucks a ticket, they don't want to think about work, or bills, or problems of the planet. That's not my show, it's about dysfunctional puppets and me trying to control them. I do throw in some social and political references... but again, it's not entirely about that.”

Strassman said his current show focuses on modern social problems such as iPads and internet pornography.

"I am a grown man and I play with dolls, how lucky am I? I am blessed to be able make people laugh for a living. People pay hard earned money to watch me play with dollies.”

When asked about the future vision for his show, Strassman was blunt.

"It will be in the garage somewhere gathering dust.

"Or maybe it will be on ship sinking to the bottom of the sea,” he said with a chuckle.

iTedE is at the Gympie Heritage Theatre on Sunday, May 7, at 6pm.

Seats are selling fast, so Grab tickets online, here.