Christmas violence leads police to other charges

VIOLENCE: Christmas was a bad day for one former Gympie couple. Renee Pilcher

A GYMPIE man found his Christmas Day domestic violence rampage got him into more trouble when police charged him with producing marijuana and disqualified driving.

And plans to move to Tiaro, to get him away from any further troubles in Gympie, were not enough to keep him out of court.

But, as Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday, that did not stop the 32-year-old from again breaching a Domestic Violence Order and smashing property two weeks later, on January 7.

The man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, pleaded guilty to breaching a Domestic Violence Order and smashing property on December 25 and January 7, as well as producing marijuana and driving in breach of the conditions of a work licence on December 25.

The January 7 offences also breached bail conditions imposed over the earlier matters.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the man had already served 45 days in pre-sentence custody and sentenced him to six months jail with immediate parole.