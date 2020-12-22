Menu
Christmas trees vandalised by ‘small-minded person’

by Bronwyn Farr
22nd Dec 2020 10:20 AM
CHRISTMAS trees across the Tablelands have been vandalised by "people with too much time on their hands", Tablelands Regional Council acting mayor Kevin Cardew said.

"There has been vandalism of trees in various towns, and it is a cost to council and to the community," he said.

"It's disappointing that trees are put up for the benefit of the community and some small-minded person takes it all away from them."

Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.
Bree Hargraves from Tablelands Unite Facebook group put out a call for locals to redecorate trees and many community members were quick to respond, patching up the trees with new decorations.

Trees at Ravenshoe, Mt Garnet, Atherton, Dimbulah, Mareeba and Kuranda were victims of vandals.

Originally published as Christmas trees vandalised by 'small-minded person'

