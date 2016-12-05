Christmas: it's beautiful but expensive

TOMORROW is the last chance for Gympie Times readers to enter our competition to win a $1000 eftpos card in time for Christmas.

If you are anything like me, the cash flow and credit card can take a bit of a hit at this time of year and $1000 would be most welcome indeed.

We're giving away six across the ARM footprint, and you could be a lucky winner.

To enter, go to our website at www.gympietimes. com.au/xmas and type in your details.

The competition closes at midnight tonight and winners will be announced on December 10.

Thank you to all of those who posted happy snaps of their Christmas trees on Facebook over the weekend. They are fantastic.

We hope to run a big spread of photos one day this week, showing the many and varied trees that will be dominating lounge rooms all over the Gympie region for the next few weeks.

I keep waiting for an angry preying mantis or spider to crawl out of mine and terrorise me in my lounge chair. I'm not sure if my tree is hoop or slash pine, but it was growing in my paddock and is very prickly. I plucked something out of my hair after decorating it on Sunday that left my finger bleeding.

It's all good fun though, and it is a beautiful time of year.