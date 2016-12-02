Christmas in Cooroy a festive family celebration

OFF AND RACING: There'll be lots of fun family activities - like the Santa sack race - Christmas in Cooroy tomorrow (Saturday, December 3).

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy will be held tomorrow (Saturday, December 3) following the lighting up of the Christmas tree at the Cooroy RSL roundabout tonight.

Local community groups and businesses from all around the district (and beyond - thanks to the success of the event) all come together to present a free event which includes free rides and activities for children.

Rides will include the spinning teacups, the giant slide and a big jumping castle.

There will be mini 4x4s for the children to try and one of the crowd's favourites, the animal farm. There will be free face painting, a free popcorn stand and Santa will drop in on the festivities to give away free sweets or novelty items.

The fun begins at 4pm in Apex Park in Maple St, opposite the public library.

At 4.30pm, the Great Santa Race sees runners dressed in Santa costumes flailing their way up Maple St.

The highlight of the day - the street parade - begins at 5pm. With this year's theme being The Movies, expect to see many movie characters and scenes as the community and business floats make their way past the thousands who line the street each year.

There will be fireworks at 7.15pm with the free rides continuing until 8pm and entertainment and live music going into the night.

See the full program at www.christmasincooroy.com.au or on Facebook.

Night of Lights in Pomona

POMONA community celebrates the festive season with the Night of Lights in Stan Topper Park on Thursday, December 15. Hosted by Cooroy/Pomona Lions and the Pomona Community House, the evening runs from 6-8pm.

Entertainment includes a bush Christmas dance, the Cherry Ripes, and Steve and Ainsley Apirana.

There'll be Christmas carols, and a laser show from Coruno Laser to end the night.

Food and drink will be on sale from Cooroy/Pomona Lions Club and there's a chance to win one of four ham raffles.