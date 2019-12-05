Christmas gift! Champion mare Winx in foal

Winx wins her final start, the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick in April. Picture: Getty Images

CHAMPION racehorse Winx is in foal.

That will be the message to the racing world from her relieved connections on Monday via the mighty mare's official website and social media accounts.

She will have carried one of the most valuable foetuses for 45 days, a benchmark in thoroughbred breeding, by the weekend.

The Australian understands Winx was not impregnated at her initial foray into the breeding barn. Indeed, it took three attempts.

The modern-day wonder won 33 races, 25 of them Group 1 events including an unprecedented four Cox Plates.

She has been mated with super sire I Am Invincible.

Winx is by Street Cry out of Vegas Showgirl, who also was covered by I Am Invincible during the spring.

Vegas Showgirl's offspring to I Am Invincible will be a half-sister to Winx, and a sibling-in-blood to the expectant foal of Winx.

Vegas Showgirl recently gave birth to a magnificent filly by Deep Impact, with the offspring regarded as the best foal on the farm.

She and her mother are owned by respected owner-breeder John Camillieri.

Winx’s prized foal is expected to arrive in mid-to-late October next year. Picture: David Swift

Deep Impact, ranked among the elite of Japanese thoroughbreds both on the racetrack and at stud, had a rendezvous with Vegas Showgirl in Japan in his final season before his untimely death in July at the age of 17.

The level of anticipation surrounding the Deep Impact-Vegas Showgirl youngster is extraordinary. Those that have seen her speak of great temperament, confirmation and head - the best qualities of sire and dam.

Then there is the two-year-old by Exceed And Excel that will be raced by Camillieri's Fairway Thoroughbreds.

Named Covent Garden, the filly is being prepared by Chris Waller. She is expected to benefit with time and will be kept until late in the season to debut