CHRISTMAS DELIVERY: Tin Can Bay mum’s holiday miracle

Tin Can Bay's Toni Edwards gave birth to Delilah Rose at Gympie Hospital on Christmas Day.

Tin Can Bay’s Toni Edwards received an extra special gift on Christmas Day when she welcomed her daughter into the world.

Delilah Rose arrived two days earlier than expected, weighing 3.3kg, and was the only baby born at Gympie Hospital on December 25.

Ms Edwards said she knew Delilah was on her way about midnight on Christmas Eve, and had been born by 6.06am.

The holiday delivery was not a surprise to Ms Edwards, a first-time mum.

“I thought she was going to come Christmas Day,” she said.

Now comes a lifetime challenge of balancing Christmas and birthday presents for Delilah.

“It definitely makes it harder … she’s going to be very spoiled,” Ms Edwards said.

“But it’s a miracle.”

