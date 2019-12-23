Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.
A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.
News

Christmas connections are free for those in need

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
23rd Dec 2019 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAYING in touch with loved ones over Christmas has just become a little easier.

A nationwide initiate being rolled out by Telstra will allow residents to make free calls from payphones across Australia over the festive period, starting Christmas Eve and running until the end of January 1.

The free service includes local, national and standard mobile calls, and also features free Wi-Fi at selected access points.

Last year's free service ran from December 24-26 and saw more than 120,000 calls made, and 23,000 users connected to Telstra Air hot spots over the same period.

Telstra customer value management executive Jana Kotatko said the free service, now in its fourth year, was created to help connect family, friends and loved ones.

"While many of us rely on smartphones and tablets, we know there's a lot of people, including some of the community's most vulnerable, who'll use our payphones to make a call that will matter this holiday period," she said.

"We know how successful the free call period was last year with 120,000 calls made from Telstra payphones so this year we're extending it from Christmas Eve through to New Year's Day."

The Salvation Army's Simon Gregroy said the service was especially important for vulnerable people suffering from feeling of social isolation during the festive period.

free calls material aid telstra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        premium_icon Alleged Anderleigh Rd shooter crashed party with shotgun

        News Two men face court over alleged weekend shooting north of Gympie.

        Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        premium_icon Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

        News A Tin Can Bay woman was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite last night.

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding...

        IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime These following people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a...