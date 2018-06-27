Christmas comes early for some - in Tiaro it's every day

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Grant and Jenny Wood's new Tiaro Christmas Cottage means customers can celebrate Christmas in July, or almost any time.

CALVIN Coolidge apparently summed it up.

"Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind,” he said.

And the real spirit of Christmas is peace and goodwill - which, neatly enough, brings us to Tiaro, where it is Christmas every day from now on.

Even Christmas in July has started early at Grant and Jenny Wood's brand new Tiaro Christmas Cottage in Mayne St (which, coincidentally, is the main street).

It all depends on your state of mind.

And to get into a proper Tiaro state of mind, all you have to do is call into Grant and Jenny's store.

Their shop, which only opened on Saturday, has been purpose-designed to remind us all that Christmas, as well as being holy (and in some circles controversial), is also supposed to be fun.

Santa and elves and sleighs with reindeer are on prominent display, along with some of the finest Yuletide glassware and sculpture from the some of Santa's most secret factories, many of them in the Black Forest region of Germany.

"We went to the UK for Christmas and Germany for the biggest Christmas trade fair in the world,'' Jenny said.

"It's held every January in Frankfurt.

"You can take along your ideas and they will send them to you, all made to order.”

"They change all their items from one year to the next,” Grant said.

"While they may showcase a design that stays the same, they are constantly updating it and bringing in some idea that is new. There's a German company which is really family members who still make their hand-carved woodwork in their homes,” Jenny said.

"We could have gone anywhere between Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast, but Tiaro has a lovely feel about it,” she said. "We asked around and this place had been vacant and was for sale - and here we are.”