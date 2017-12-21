Menu
Christmas comes early for Gympie care centre

CELEBRATING: Santa (Ian Clements) drops in on 102-year-old Dulcie and Len Carlson at the Gympie Residential Care Christmas party yesterday afternoon.
CELEBRATING: Santa (Ian Clements) drops in on 102-year-old Dulcie and Len Carlson at the Gympie Residential Care Christmas party yesterday afternoon. Donna Jones
by Donna Jones

THERE were big smiles all around at the Gympie Residential Care Christmas party yesterday afternoon.

Up to 40 residents and family members celebrated Christmas early with staff and volunteers at Gympie's oldest aged care facility.

Greg Forward was entertaining, singing renditions of popular Christmas carols, old and new, with Santa turning up just in time to help him sing the choruses. Some of the residents went to great efforts to bake and decorate platters of festive goodies, especially for the party.

Manager Cassandra Naylor said it was the merriest celebration yet.

"This is the most joyous and genuine demonstration of Christmas cheer I've seen here in five years. The Lifestyle team, volunteers and residents have all contributed to make today successful,” Ms Naylor said.

The centre even has its own impressive Christmas lights display in an under- utilised corner of the facility, taking more than 30 hours to decorate.

Staff member Debbie Naylor said the area, which includes a dining room and kitchenette, is being used for residents for when their family visits, so they can interact in an intimate, house-like setting.

"It helps them to feel like they are getting out and going somewhere, even though they are still here,” she said.

For more photos, head to gympietimes.com.au.

