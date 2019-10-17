Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SANTA'S HELPERS: Gympie residents Jenny and Geoff Stolberg prepare their house for a cheerful Christmas season.
SANTA'S HELPERS: Gympie residents Jenny and Geoff Stolberg prepare their house for a cheerful Christmas season. Troy Jegers
News

Christmas bug has bitten early for this Gympie wonderland

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th Oct 2019 12:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Christmas bug has bitten Geoff and Jenny Stolberg early this year, as they begin the long process of transforming their Gympie home back into a festive season wonderland by December.

Mr and Mrs Stolberg first combined traditional decorations with innovative sculptures and designs to deck their halls with holiday cheer last year, and it's something they say will be "bigger and better” in a couple of months' time.

An invitation to view their tremendous display costs $15, including food and drink, with proceeds going to community charities.

"The kitchen's completed but that's the only one at the moment. There's going to be millions of trees, we don't work with singular here,” Mrs Stolberg said.

"This is a fundraiser for charity and it runs during December, and basically it's invitation only because we can't have the public wandering through.

"It's very well-supported. I only started it last year and it's going to get bigger and better. It's everywhere, the ping pong table is full of lights, the whole barbeque area is absolutely inundated with lights. Geoff has an archway and an entrance through the backyard.”

The couple's foray inside follows nearly 30 years of lighting up the exterior of their house, an operation which extended to neighbours' houses through the cul-de-sac where they live.

"In 1988, the first Christmas lights were introduced to Australia and we paid $100 for one set of fairy lights,” Mrs Stolberg said.

"We put them outside and people from all around Gympie came and looked.

"Every year after that we bought more and more, and we lit up this house and every house in our cul-de-sac, and we would win the neighbourhood Christmas lights competition, and donate the prize to one of the schools.”

Featuring a "flying saucer tree”, paper-mache plumb puddings, an inverted Christmas tree that looks like a chandelier and even giant bon-bons orginally from Big W, the Stolbergs' new operation still takes a whole lot of devotion.

But it's worth it when they hear their infectious Christmas spirit has spread to the community.

"We had so many people come in last year and say this really started their Christmas spirit and joy for the season,” Mrs Stolberg said.

"I've got people booked in already.”

"When we did the lights people just loved it, people had such a great time, that's what it goes back to,” Mr Stolberg said.

christmas 2019 christmas lights gympie news gympie people gympie region humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    POWER 30: Gympie region's most influential revealed #24-22

    premium_icon POWER 30: Gympie region's most influential revealed #24-22

    News We introduce the next three power players as the countdown continues.

    APOCALYPSE MEOW: Disturbing truth about Gympie's lost cats

    premium_icon APOCALYPSE MEOW: Disturbing truth about Gympie's lost cats

    Council News There's a clear favourite in the battle between cats and dogs.

    Gympie Red Rooster store soldiers on after mass closure

    premium_icon Gympie Red Rooster store soldiers on after mass closure

    News Hundreds left unemployed as seven stores close across south east Qld

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards