Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. Picture Kym Smith
Politics

Christensen deletes Twitter after student’s death

Ashley Pillhofer
14th Jan 2020 12:31 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM
DAWSON MP George Christensen has deleted his Twitter account after reports the head of an LNP student group died by suicide following online backlash in recent days.

President of the UQ Liberal National Club, 21-year-old Wilson Gavin died hours after he was filmed protesting a Drag Queen Story Time event in Brisbane.

The group of right-wing protesters were filmed chanting "drag queens are not for kids" in a confrontation at a Brisbane City Council Library.

In the wake of Mr Gavin's death, Mr Christensen told his 16.3K Twitter followers he would be "deleting" the app.

"Suicide happens when Twitter keyboard warriors pile on an individual for a political protest," Mr Christensen said in a post, which has since been removed.

"Twitter is broken. It's for ad hominem attacks & (sic) pile-ons, not real discourse.

"It's aided & (sic) and abetted by media.

"I can't delete the media but I am deleting my twitter account. Bye."

Twitter users have been quick to label Mr Christensen's actions "hypocritical" saying the controversial MP has himself used social media "to facilitate a right-wing culture of LGBTIQ+ harassment and bullying".

The Daily Mercury contacted Mr Christensen's office for comment.

A spokeswoman for the MP said he would not comment out of "respect for the young man's grieving family".

