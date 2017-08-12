29°
News

Chris steers his passion in the right direction - the Ekka

Sherele Moody
| 12th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Gympie beef breeder Chris Turner at the Ekka.
Gympie beef breeder Chris Turner at the Ekka. Sherele Moody

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Ekka means more than blue ribbons and show rings to Gympie beef breeder Chris Turner.

The young cattleman couldn't be happier with the performance of his dynamic droughtmaster duo at this year's Royal Queensland Show, but it's the networking and socialising that mean the most.

Mr Turner's heifer and bull each scored third place in their class.

Throw in a chance to learn more about cattle and the opportunity to catch up with old friends and the Maunsell Park owner is in his element.

"The best part is the exposure and meeting people, making friends with the breed and other breeds, catching up with mates that you don't see during the year,” he said.

Mr Turner has 170ha of land grazing 30 registered breeders and about 40 head for the commercial market.

- NewsRegional

Gympie Times

Topics:  animals cattle chris turner droughtmaster ekka 2017 livestock maunsell park royal queensland show

'Fund Little Haven': MP in call to respect dying

'Fund Little Haven': MP in call to respect dying

Wide Bay MP backs Little Haven, calls for state and federal money

A timely reminder to check children's oral health

Dentist.

Alarming statistics revealed regarding dental health of Qld children

'Connbank' due for a big shake-up

What has been the Commonwealth Bank's response to allegations of money laundering, asks Colin Claridge.

The gravity of the situation has escaped the Commonwealth Bank

From mayor to music

Gympie Muster Bob Abbot helping set up.

Our most recognisable performer invites all to Muster

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning. But how did our favourite TV couples, such as Rachel and Ross, first meet?

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

Weeks before his arrival in Gladstone, Illy has released a new song.

Sister act set to impress at Muster and beforehand

FREE PERFORMANCE: Tiana and Briannah Dennis are the Dennis Sisters and they have been giving shoppers a taste of their performances for the Gympie Music Muster.

Dennis Sisters give an early show to pre-Muster shoppers

Way 2 cool!

155 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $309,000!

When we say this is one hot property! We mean this is one hot property! And in real estate speak this means be quick or miss out! Modern colours and design have...

Cooeeeee !!!! Take a look at this Home !!

7 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $280,000

Dont miss out on this Bonzer Home !!!! Located just around the corner from the Dolphin Shopping centre is a great location to be in. This super neat and tidy 3...

EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE CHOICE

50 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 4 $420,000

This absolutely beautiful home on nearly 1/2 acre and is looking for a new owner - you wont be disappointed. From the soaring ceilings to the bamboo flooring and...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $435,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Hens Teeth ...including a Shed

33 Acacia Crescent, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie ... $150,000

The 6 x 9 approx shed up, and the herb and veggie patch is in ... what a bonus. Gardening water taps are in place at the shed. Excellent block to build on, a...

Corner Block &amp; Excellent Position

11 Batavia Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Neat and tidy home positioned on a 1009m2 corner block. With a verandah out the front and a verandah at the rear to catch those cooling breezes. The kitchen...

Great Beachside Home

24 Callistemon Cresent, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $440,000

Modern and stylish, 4 bedroom home with tiled floors cool breezes and short walk to the waters edge and foreshore. Positioned in Banksia Park Estate with...

SERENITY + VALUE

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

In this increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs and tranquil surrounds... This serenely beautiful two acres is situated at Wallu which...

Neat as a Pin and Value Packed

23 Anchovy Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $285,000

If you are looking for a home to just Move in ... this is it. This solid 3 bedroom home has been beautifully upgraded, with a new kitchen, new bathroom & tiling...

Reduced to Sell Quickly

72 Bayside ROAD, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $275,000

Reduced by $30,000 so dont miss out on this home. Boasting three large bedrooms plus an office, this home has plenty to offer. The property is exclusively listed...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage