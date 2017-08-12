Chris steers his passion in the right direction - the Ekka

THE Ekka means more than blue ribbons and show rings to Gympie beef breeder Chris Turner.

The young cattleman couldn't be happier with the performance of his dynamic droughtmaster duo at this year's Royal Queensland Show, but it's the networking and socialising that mean the most.

Mr Turner's heifer and bull each scored third place in their class.

Throw in a chance to learn more about cattle and the opportunity to catch up with old friends and the Maunsell Park owner is in his element.

"The best part is the exposure and meeting people, making friends with the breed and other breeds, catching up with mates that you don't see during the year,” he said.

Mr Turner has 170ha of land grazing 30 registered breeders and about 40 head for the commercial market.

