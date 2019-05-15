Limited edition: Lynn dropped from Bulls contract list

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Chris Lynn plays a shot during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 5, 2019. (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP) / ----IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-----

Chris Lynn has been dropped from the Bulls contract list but is still set to be a major player for Queensland cricket next summer.

Master blaster Lynn was a late addition to last season's Bulls contract list and could have had a contract next summer had he wanted one.

But by not being contracted he can free himself up to play in Twenty20 competitions around the world and can also have extra flexibility in his training commitments.

Lynn was the leading runs-scorer in the JLT Cup in 2018-19, hitting 452 runs at 75.33 for the Bulls, including two centuries and it is his intention to play in that competition again as well as for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash.

His red ball career for Queensland appears to be over but Queensland coach Wade Seccombe is hopeful Lynn, back from the Indian Premier League and spotted on Wednesday at Queensland Cricket headquarters, can continue to star in the shorter formats.

"Chris is very much in our thinking for our one-day set-up in light of his performances last summer and we will work closely with him in the lead-up to the season once again,'' Seccombe said.

Lynn is likely to captain the Heat side to be coached by Darren Lehmann with whom he has a strong relationship.

Chris Lynn in action for the Queensland Bulls. Picture: Evan Morgan

Fast bowler Alister McDermott has ended a three-year absence to return to the Bulls contract list announced today.

The 27-year-old paceman, son of Test quick Craig, is the only newcomer to earn a full contact while Australian Under-19 batsman Corey Hunter and Brisbane Heat rookie left-arm paceman Matthew Willans are new faces in the Rookie contracted list.

Power hitter Max Bryant and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann were promoted from rookie deals to full contracts..

Three players from last year's list were not contracted with paceman Luke Feldman retiring Peter George and Sam Truloff omitted.

Alister McDermott returns to the contract list for the Bulls. Picture: Peter Cronin

Queensland Bulls 2019-20 Squad

Cricket Australia Contracted Player

Usman Khawaja (Valley)

State Contracts

Xavier Bartlett (Gold Coast)

Max Bryant (Gold Coast)

Joe Burns (Norths)

Brendan Doggett (Wests)

Cameron Gannon (Norths)

Sam Heazlett Redlands)

Charlie Hemphrey (Sandgate-Redcliffe)

Matt Kuhnemann (Gold Coast)

Marnus Labuschagne (Redlands)

Alister McDermott (Wynnum-Manly)

Michael Neser (Gold Coast)

James Peirson (Redlands)

Lachlan Pfeffer (Valley)

Jack Prestwidge (Norths)

Matt Renshaw (Toombul)

Billy Stanlake (Souths)

Mark Steketee (Valley)

Mitch Swepson (Sandgate-Redcliffe)

Jack Wildermuth (Valley)

Blake Edwards has earned a spot on the rookie list. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

Rookie Contracts

Blake Edwards (Wests)

Corey Hunter (Wynnum-Manly)

Nathan McSweeney (Norths)

Bryce Street (Sandgate-Redcliffe)

Connor Sully (Norths)

Matthew Willans (University of Qld)