Chris just wanted a dirt bike, but got a wife too

IT WAS a trip to buy a motorcycle which ended up with love at first sight for one Gympie couple.

Chris Pieper, 30, said he met his wife Rebecca (nee Peters), also 30, three years ago.

He said the initial meeting was all business.

"It all started when I first met Bec three years ago, when she was working at Gympie motorcycles,” he said.

Bec was to be his financial planner for his bike purchase.

"I had been looking for a new dirt bike and I ended up getting an added bonus with the bike - I got the bike and got her.”

Chris said he was instantly infatuated with Bec.

"Her smile just made the room brighter and I had a happy feeling shoot through my body, like it was meant to be even though we had never met each other before,” he said.

"We had small chit-chat while filling out the paper work and I signed the contract and left.”

Chris had multiple visits back to the shop, due to an error in the company's system which lost his application.

"Every time my mobile rang, I saw it was Bec calling, it put a smile on my face even though it was to come and sign this or bring this, it was a chance I got to see her,” he said.

He said he would have thrown the contract out if it had been anyone else other than Bec.

Everything came together in the end, Chris had his bike and Bec got in contact to see if he was happy.

Not long after, she asked him on a date and the two hiked to Mothar Mountain rock pools.

"We eventually made it to the top and conquered the mountain,” Chris said.

"It was crazy how fast we fell for each other, if you had looked at a calender and counted the dates it wasn't very long but you ignore that,” Chris said.

"It felt like we had known each other for ages and we both felt the same way so we both just went with our hearts.”

Chris, who works for Laminex, proposed one morning after a night shift, he said it wasn't romantic but it was right.

"A few months before the wedding, Bec fell pregnant, that chucked a spanner in the works with her wedding dress and she had to get a few alterations,” Chris said.

"We had planned to try and hide it and do a big reveal the night of our wedding.”

The couple got married on Chris' dad's property in Kumbia, outside of Kingaroy, on April 15 this year.

"We got married up near the house, an old Queenslander house with wrap around veranda, with amazing views,” Chris said.

"The morning of the wedding I felt great a little nervous but couldn't wait to see my beautiful soon to be wife walking down the aisle to me.

"The morning felt like it dragged for ages but when I was finally standing there, at the end of the aisle, time flew by and everything went so quick before you know it we had rings on our fingers and signing papers.

"We each did our own personal vows there were some giggles and a few tears rolled down her face, it was very beautiful.”

It was all smooth sailing until one moment.

"I dropped my wife in front of everyone, I had only just started recovering from a cracked bone in my elbow, and got too caught up in the moment.

"I went for the dip, before I realised it was to late we both ended up on the ground, laughing so hard and everyone around us was the same.”