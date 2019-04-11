Hemsworth’s ‘irresponsible’ parenting hack

Avengers star Scarlett Johannson has jokingly called her co-star Chris Hemsworth "wildly irresponsible" after he admitted he snuck his young daughter on a Disneyland ride.

Hemsworth and the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast were promoting the blockbuster movie on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week when the Aussie star shared the anecdote.

The 35-year-old actor, who has three kids with fellow actor Elsa Pataky, headed to Disneyland with his family in 2017 when his young daughter was drawn to a particular ride.

At the California theme park, Hemsworth's now-six-year-old daughter India Rose immediately wanted to go on the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout ride.

The ride, previously called the Tower of Terror, is a drop tower dark ride where people are dropped 40 metres.

But when India Rose tried to get on the ride, operators told Hemsworth his daughter was too short.

"I took my daughter on it a couple of years ago when it was previously called the Tower of Terror or something," Hemsworth told the late night host.

"She was really upset and I was like nah, forget this. Come here."

Hemsworth admitted he grabbed two Snickers bars before he "slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel".

The chocolate bars managed to give his young daughter the boost she needed to meet the 3'9" (114cm) height requirement.

"I walked up (to the Disneyland staff), was like, 'What about now?' And they're like, 'OK, in you come,'" he said.

The story was met with raucous applause from the late show audience but left Hemsworth's co-stars shaking their heads.

"It's wildly irresponsible as well, and you're all cheering," Johansson joked.

Hemsworth realised his little parenting hack probably was "wildly irresponsible" when he took India Rose on the ride.

"So, we're sitting in the chair... We're at the top and I'm looking at her and she's strapped in and the seat is massive on her," Hemsworth said.

As the ride made its rapid 40m drop - at more than 60km/h - Hemsworth saw his daughter's tiny body floating in the seat.

"I was like maybe there's a reason there's a height sign," he said.

"Maybe?!" Robert Downey Jr added.

"So, don't do that," Hemsworth said. "She's fine, she's well. I'm her hero."