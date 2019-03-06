Menu
Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen will speak in Brisbane today. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
Politics

Promise to Queensland drives Labor attack on LNP

by Renee Viellaris
6th Mar 2019 5:09 AM
THE Treasurer under a Shorten Labor Government will today pledge to help turn around Queensland's dud economy by unleashing billions of dollars in infrastructure and a cleaner mines plan.

While in Brisbane, Chris Bowen will promise to be a Treasurer for Queensland, not one preoccupied by southern states.

In a landmark speech to the McKell Institute about Queensland and its economy, Mr Bowen does not mention the word coal or gas but a 'future mines plan' that centres on commodities that will fuel the "clean energy revolution" like gold, copper, nickel and zinc.

He will slam the Morrison Government for making Queenslanders' lives worse and outline how Labor's wide-ranging and policies make living standards better.

"My visits to Queensland, and regional Queensland in particular, have been important to me in my time as Shadow Treasurer (and) they've been important reminders to me that under the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison Government, the economy isn't working for working people. And it certainly isn't working for working Queenslanders,'' Mr Bowen will say.

"And if we win the forthcoming election, I'm determined not to be a Sydney-Melbourne-Canberra centric treasurer, but to keep the focus and regular contact with regional Australia and regional Queensland in particular in government."

In a pointed attack on the Coalition's "political chaos" and "revolving-door Treasurer", Mr Bowen will tell Queenslanders they are the victims from a decline in living standards.

"I'd like to be able to tell you that Queenslanders have bucked the national trend but they have not.

"Wages growth in private sector in Queensland has been at or below 2 per cent for the past three financial years.

"Over 300,000 Queenslanders no longer have access to penalty rates, with negative ramifications throughout regional Queensland economies, not just for those who have their take home pay reduced."

Making fun at Treasurer Josh Frydenberg for this Twitter addiction, Mr Bowen explains Labor's tax and jobs plan to help Queenslanders, including billions in funding for Cross River Rail, M1 upgrades and a new Rockhampton ring road.

"Labor will almost double the Government's tax relief for middle income and working families which means everyone earning less than $125,000 will be up to $928 better off a year, over the next four years.

"Two million Queenslanders will access this benefit if Labor is elected to Government (including) 70,000 workers in Herbert will receive a better tax cut under us; 66,000 workers in Petrie … 60,000 workers in Capricornia … and 58,000 working Australians in Flynn."

