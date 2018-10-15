Menu
A rescue chopper is racing to Noosa with reports of an unconscious man in the water.
Rescued man 'showing no sign of life'

Matty Holdsworth
15th Oct 2018 8:13 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM

UPDATE: A MAN has been pulled from the water at Noosa National Park and is showing "no signs of life". 

A rescue helicopter and paramedics raced to Dolphin Point at the park to assist lifeguards at 7.40am. 

Reports from the scene say the man is now in the hands of paramedics. 

INITIAL: A RESCUE chopper and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics have raced to Noosa where an "unconscious" man in a "critical" condition is trapped in the water.

The man was seen at Dolphin Point, along the Coastal Trek at Noosa National Park at 7.40am.

QAS media say the man is "having trouble" in the water and are on scene, in the staging position. 

A QAS spokeswoman said the man was in a "critical" condition. 

Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards were the first responders and assisted the unconscious man out of the water and gave him CPR.

An SLS media spokesman said Dolphin Point is located in a "blackspot" area, making assists tricky.

"Anywhere from Peregian to Tee Tree Bay is in our blackspot area. It is where we have the most high-risk incidents. 

"As far as our lifeguards on scene could see, there was no sign of life." 

The conditions in the area are described as "very dangerous" by the Bureau of Meteorology.

More to come.

    Local Partners