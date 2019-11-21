Menu
Chopper finds man after late night search and rescue

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Nov 2019 6:48 AM
RACQ CQ Rescue was deployed on a late-night mission to recover a boat after an EPIRB was activated last night.

A spokeswoman for the helicopter rescue service said a crew responded after 8pm to locate a sailing boat near Cape Gloucester, 165.2km north west of Mackay.

She said the boat was wedged against rocks at George Point.

A team from Volunteer Marine Rescue aided in the recovery and picked up the sailor, who was found uninjured.

The rescue crew returned to Airlie Beach and then base in Mackay.

